Bowling with a Cop: Suffolk Police Officers bowled with 100+ local Kids at Coram Country Lanes  

More than 100 Suffolk County kids bowled with officers from the Suffolk County Police Department’s 6th and 7th Precincts at Coram Country Lanes in Coram. The inaugural event, entitled “Bowling with a Cop” and hosted by the two precincts, was free for kids and took place on Saturday, April 6.

The event gave kids an opportunity to get to know their local police officers in a fun, casual setting. While the event welcomed kids from kindergarten up through high school, the majority of attendees were in the 9-14 age range.

“We are working on building the relationships between police and our youth,” said Officer Stacie Pollio, who is a School Resource Officer with the 7th Precinct. “By hosting these types of events, we are making memories and impacting lives in a positive way.”

The precincts reached out to neighboring school districts and quickly reached capacity for the event. Officers went around from lane to lane to spend time with the kids. In addition to two games of bowling, the kids were also treated to pizza and soft drinks.

“We were thrilled to work with the men and women in blue on this wonderful inaugural community event,” said Joe LaSpina, Vice President of Maple Family Lanes, which owns Coram Country Lanes. “Bowling is a fun activity that brings people together, and there were a lot of smiles at our bowling center that day as the kids and officers bonded over bowling and pizza. I am sure it will be a memorable experience for all in attendance.”

Coram Country Lanes is located at 615 Middle Country Road in Coram.

About Maple Family Centers

Providing fun for friends and families since 1960, Maple Family Centers consists of five family-owned bowling centers including Coram Country Lanes in Coram, N.Y.; Maple Lanes RVC in Rockville Centre, N.Y.; Jib Lanes in Flushing, N.Y.; Maple Lanes Countryside in Clearwater, Fla; and Orange Bowl Lanes in Lakeland, Fla. A third-generation family-owned and operated company, Maple Family Centers is all about entertaining the community and building relationships. President John LaSpina and Vice President Joe LaSpina share their joy of bowling with families and sports enthusiasts and lead MFC in supporting the needs of the community by creating fundraising opportunities for not-for-profit agencies.