On January 11, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner (second from right) attended the grand opening of Bonita Mexican Steakhouse & Latin Inspired Grill, located in the Crossroads Plaza West shopping center at 47 Route 25A in Rocky Point.

The new 3000-square foot restaurant is a diverse culinary experience, drawing inspiration from Argentina, Brazil, and Cuba and can seat up to 100 diners. The owners Steve (with scissor) and Mariella Salazar (third from right), emphasize the international flair with specialty dishes from around the world.

Bonita’s journey to opening day has been well-documented on social media and it now radiates with a lively atmosphere, reflecting the diverse and flavorful offerings patrons can expect.

“I am happy to welcome Bonita Mexican Steakhouse to Rocky Point and encourage everyone to stop in, say hello and sample what they have to offer. It’s a great addition to the community and I wish them the best of luck,” said Councilwoman Bonner.

The restaurant is open 3 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Monday, Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday from 3 to 9 p.m., closed on Wednesdays. For more information, call 631-849-2344 or visit bonitamexican.com.