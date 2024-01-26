Island Federal Credit Union donates $20,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro

Island Federal Credit Union (Island Federal) closed out 2023 by donating to Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro (RMHC NYM) to support their work with families that have a child receiving emergency medical care.

Island Federal donated $20,000 to support the construction of a new Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital. Also, through the generosity of its employees and members, Island Federal presented more than 10 boxes of toys and games for families staying at RMHC NYM facilities to make their children’s holiday a little more enjoyable.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro does an amazing job serving families who have seriously ill children, both at their house in New Hyde Park and at Stony Brook Children’s Hospital through their Family Rooms,” said Chris Murray, VP/Marketing, Island Federal. “When we heard that they were launching a capital campaign to build a new Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook Hospital, we were anxious to help.”

“We have seen the number of families that we serve in Suffolk County continue to grow and so a new Ronald McDonald House at Stony Brook Hospital is essential to supporting families there,” said Matt Campo, CEO, RMHC NY Metro. “This new house will provide comfort and overnight accommodations just like our New Hyde Park house, offering the parents and siblings of these children a temporary haven in a secure and comfortable environment among other families sharing a similar burden.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro (RMHC NYM) provides free lodging, meals, and emotional support to keep families seeking medical treatment for their sick children near the care they need and the families they love.