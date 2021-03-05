Blood drive heads to St. Catherine of Siena on March 8 and 9

St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown will host a community blood drive in its Medical Office Building, 48 Route 25, Lower Level Conference Rooms on Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To remain in compliance with the federal guidelines for social distancing, appointments are strongly recommended; walk-ins welcome. To make an appointment, please call 631-862-3523 or 800-933-BLOOD or visit www.nybc.org.