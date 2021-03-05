SBU Sports: Volleyball rallies to fifth set, but falls to UMBC

Nia Wattley (7) had 15 kills last Sunday.

The Stony Brook women’s volleyball team suffered a second straight five-set heartbreaker to begin conference play. UMBC swept matches on consecutive days against the freshman-laden Seawolves, winning 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9 on Feb. 27 at Pritchard Gymnasium.

Nia Wattley had a team-high 15 kills. Kiani Kerstetter and Torri Henry had 21 digs apiece.

The Seawolves (0-5, 0-2 AE) return to action on March 7 with a doubleheader at NJIT.

Photo by Andrew Theodorakis

