SBU Sports: Volleyball rallies to fifth set, but falls to UMBC

The Stony Brook women’s volleyball team suffered a second straight five-set heartbreaker to begin conference play. UMBC swept matches on consecutive days against the freshman-laden Seawolves, winning 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-9 on Feb. 27 at Pritchard Gymnasium.

Nia Wattley had a team-high 15 kills. Kiani Kerstetter and Torri Henry had 21 digs apiece.

The Seawolves (0-5, 0-2 AE) return to action on March 7 with a doubleheader at NJIT.

Photo by Andrew Theodorakis