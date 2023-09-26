Bicyclist killed after being struck by two vehicles in Central Islip

Felix Cesi Oliva Cruz was riding a bicycle northbound across East Suffolk Avenue at Lowell Avenue when he was struck by two eastbound vehicles, a dark-colored small SUV and a white sedan at approximately 6:30 a.m. Both vehicles fled the scene eastbound on East Suffolk Avenue.

Oliva Cruz, 65, of Bay Shore, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852- 6555 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.