Man arrested for forcibly touching woman at Target in Commack

Suffolk County Police arrested a Huntington Station man on Feb. 3 for allegedly forcibly touching a woman at Target in Commack in November of last year.

A 72-year-old woman contacted police on November 21, 2023 to report a man forcibly touched her in a sexual manner while she was shopping at Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, on November 18. Following an investigation by Fourth Squad detectives and Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers, Michael Harrison was arrested at his home on February 3 at 11:02 a.m.

Fourth Squad detectives charged Harrison, 19, with Forcible Touching. He was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Detectives are asking anyone who believes they could be a victim of Harrison to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.