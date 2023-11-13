Bethpage Turkey Drive to benefit Island Harvest Food Bank returns on Nov. 17

The Bethpage Turkey Drive to benefit the Island Harvest Food Bank will take place on Friday, November 17, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bethpage’s headquarters located at 899 South Oyster Bay Road in Bethpage. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Long Island’s largest one-day food drive which to date, has donated more than 45,000 turkeys and over 200,000 pounds of food over 15 years to Island Harvest which helps supply Thanksgiving holiday meals to families in our community.

Long Islanders are asked to donate frozen turkeys, non-perishable food items or cash donations. Bethpage’s Drive Through Donation Lanes will allow residents to remain in their cars while volunteers remove donations from the vehicles. The donations will go directly to Island Harvest Food Bank, which will help supply Thanksgiving meals to the more than 300,000 food-insecure Long Islanders through its distribution network of over 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, and other feeding programs on Long Island. Non-perishable food items needed include canned goods, cereal, pasta, rice, boxed juices, and shelf-stable milk (please, no glass containers).

For the first time, Bethpage is issuing a Corporate Challenge encouraging local businesses and organizations to donate the largest amount of frozen turkeys and non-perishables and then drop off their donations on November 17. The business that provides the largest donation will be sent an ice cream truck to their location for all employees to enjoy. To join the challenge, Long Island businesses and organizations can sign up here.

“Bethpage is focused on enriching the lives of the communities we serve and we are able to accomplish this by collaborating and partnering with businesses across Long Island. So this year, we are very excited to see the impact the new Corporate Challenge brings to this important event,” said Linda Armyn, President and CEO, Bethpage Federal Credit Union. “As always, our heartfelt thanks go out to the Long Island community for its ongoing support. Every donation counts.”

For those unable to make a donation on November 17, or would rather show their support online, Bethpage is accepting online monetary donations. Every gift of $35 will help support a holiday meal for your Long Island neighbors. Donations can also be made at any Bethpage branch.

“For the past 15 years, we have been fortunate to partner with our good friends at Bethpage Federal Credit Union on what has become Long Island’s largest turkey and food collection event to help our less fortunate neighbors know the joy of a traditional holiday-style meal,” said Randi Shubin Dresner, President & CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank. “On behalf of the people we serve, we thank Bethpage Federal Credit Union, its leadership, and employees at every level for their deep caring and concern in helping us support people struggling to put food on their tables.”

Patches will be given to all Girl Scouts who make a donation. Troop leaders can make a donation on behalf of troop members and bring back patches for the entire troop.

Since the first Bethpage Turkey Drive was organized in 2008, hundreds of community volunteers have come out to assist in the collection of more than 45,000 turkeys and over 200,000 pounds of food, which were then given to Long Island families facing hardship in time for the holidays. Island Harvest Food Bank has seen an increase in the requests for food and support services among the 400 community-based agencies it serves. About 70,000 individuals receive food assistance from the Island Harvest Food Bank network each week.

Island Harvest Food Bank

Island Harvest Food Bank is a leading human services organization whose mission is to end hunger and reduce food waste on Long Island. We accomplish this through innovative programs and services aimed at enhanced hunger awareness, short-term case management, nutrition

education, outreach and advocacy initiatives, a Workforce Skills Development Institute, our organic farm, and efficient food collection and distribution. Our work directly supports children,

families, seniors, and veterans who turn to us in times of crisis and when needed and supports a network of 300 community-based nonprofit organizations. Island Harvest Food Bank is a member of Feeding America®, a nationwide network of food banks leading the effort to solve hunger in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.islandharvest.org.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Bethpage Federal Credit Union is a premier community financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it serves for the past 80 years. Bethpage is the largest credit union in the Northeast Region, and the 15th largest in the nation.

As a not-for-profit credit union, Bethpage is committed to its members and the communities it serves. In addition to giving back to its members in the form of great rates and low fees, the Bethpage Cares program invests heavily in local, high-impact community programs that serve with an eye towards creating better communities through diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Voted the Glass Door Top Place to Work for Small & Midsize companies, Bethpage is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 dollar membership account. Bethpage offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. Bethpage is a part of the national CO-OP network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 free ATMs and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, Bethpage offers the best-in market rates, lowest fees and world-class service, plus a full menu of personal and commercial financial services. For more information on Bethpage’s robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit www.lovebethpage.com or call 1-800- 628-7070.