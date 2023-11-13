Stony Brook Student-Athlete Advisory Committee partners with News 12 for a food drive

The Stony Brook Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and News 12 are partnering for a food drive in the month of November, benefiting the Stony Brook University food pantry. Bring non-perishable food items to an upcoming basketball or football game and receive one free ticket.

Bins will be located in the Island Federal Arena Lobby outside of the Dubin Family Athletic Performance Center and in the Pritchard Gymnasium Lobby.

Last year, the SAAC food drive generated over 650 items for the Stony Brook food pantry. This year, SAAC alongside News 12 aims to gather over 700 non-perishable items that can be donated to the Stony Brook food pantry.