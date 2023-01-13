‘Bark in the Mew Year’ at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter with discounted adoption fees

1 of 3

The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the new year with its “Bark in the Mew Year” promotion, featuring $65 pet adoptions now through the month of January. The normal adoption fees are $137 for a dog and $140 for a cat. Every adoption includes free neuter or spay, deworming FeLv/FIV testing, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea prevention and other tests. A “meet and greet” appointment must be made prior to visiting our dogs, but no appointment is needed to visit our cats.

If you are interested in adopting a dog or cat, visit the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.BrookhavenNY.gov or call 631-451-6950. Pictured left to right are three of the adoptable pets available at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter, including Babie, Damon and Bertha. All the adoptable pets at the Animal Shelter are looking for a forever home for the new year.