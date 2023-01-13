Let’s Eat: Treat yourself to something sweet on chilly mornings

By Heidi Sutton

‘Tis the season for frost and snow, which means coming downstairs in the morning to a chilly home. One way to rally the troops out of bed when it’s cold and snowy is to reward them with a sweet breakfast. Classic crepes, Belgian-style waffles or homemade muffins can be just what’s needed on blustery days.

Classic Crepes

YIELD: Makes 10 crepes

INGREDIENTS:

3 large eggs

1 1/2 cups milk

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup all purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1⁄4 teaspoon fine salt

Confectioner’s sugar(optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Combine first six ingredients in a large bowl. Heat an 8-inch (or larger) nonstick pan over medium heat. Add 1⁄2 teaspoon butter to coat the bottom of the pan. Pour 1⁄3 cup batter into the center of the pan and swirl to spread evenly. Once the bottom side is golden in color, flip it with a spatula and cook the other side for about 15 seconds. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding 1⁄2 teaspoon of butter/oil for every crepe. If the batter thickens over time, add a little milk. You can keep the ready ones warm on a plate in the oven at low temperature. Spread each crepe with jam (or filling of your choice) and roll it from one side to the other. Dust with confectioner’s sugar before serving if desired.

Belgian-Style Waffles

YIELD: Makes 8 waffles

INGREDIENTS:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup butter, melted

3 large eggs, slightly beaten

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

Combine flour, sugar baking powder and salt in bowl; mix well. Combine milk, melted butter, eggs and vanilla in another bowl; mix well. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Cook batter in Belgian waffle maker according to manufacturer’s directions. Serve warm with butter and maple syrup, or desired toppings.

Triple Chocolate Muffins

YIELD: Makes 12 muffins

INGREDIENTS:

1 3⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1⁄2 cup white chocolate chips

2 large eggs beaten

1 1⁄4 cup sour cream

6 tablespoons packed brown sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Sift the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and baking soda into a large bowl. Add the semisweet and white chocolate chips, and stir. Place the eggs, sour cream, sugar, and melted butter in a separate mixing bowl, and mix well. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, and stir gently until just combined.

Using two spoons, divide the batter evenly among the paper liners and bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until well risen and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and serve warm, or place on a cooling rack and let cool.