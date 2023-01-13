Two women and two male teens indicted for murder for failed robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced On Jan. 13 that JILLIAN KOLSCH, JAHSHAWN STRICKLAND, JONRAY PEREZ, and KAYLA ALVARENGA are each indicted for Murder in the Second Degree, arising out of their participation in a botched home invasion robbery which resulted in the fatal shooting of Louis Lombardo in 2021.

“These defendants allegedly conspired to commit a violent armed robbery, and needlessly took the life of an occupant in the home in the process,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Now, they will have to answer for this senseless killing.”

According to the investigation, on October 27, 2021, KOLSCH, STRICKLAND, PEREZ, ALVARENGA and another individual conspired to commit a robbery during a marijuana deal. The alleged plan was for STRICKLAND and another individual to set up a dealer by pretending to buy marijuana from him, and for ALVARENGA and PEREZ to then rob the seller of his marijuana and money.

Playing their part in the alleged plan that night, STRICKLAND and the 2 other individual went to the garage of the dealer’s Huntington Station house, pretending that they were there to purchase marijuana. ALVARENGA and PEREZ, both armed with guns, then approached the home’s garage while KOLSCH waited in the car as the getaway driver. Finding the garage door locked, ALVARENGA and PEREZ yelled to the occupants, demanding that they open the door and threatening them with violence if it was not opened.

One of the defendants then fired a shot through the closed garage door. The bullet struck and killed Lombardo, 28, of Dix Hills, a friend of the dealer who was in the garage at the time. The evidence includes video surveillance recovered from both the interior and exterior of the garage.

KOLSCH, 20, of Smithtown, is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony, two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B felony; and one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony. She was arraigned January 12, 2023, before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Timothy P. Mazzei and was remanded without bail.

ALVARENGA, 20, of Deer Park, is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony; two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B felony; two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony; and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. She was arraigned before County Court Judge, the Honorable Anthony S. Senft, Jr., on January 6, 2023, and was remanded without bail.

STRICKLAND, 17, of Bay Shore, is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony; two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B felony; and two counts of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony. He was arraigned before County Court Judge, the Honorable Anthony S. Senft, Jr., on January 9, 2023, and was remanded without bail.

PEREZ, 17, of Babylon, is charged with Murder in the Second Degree, a Class A felony, two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B felony, one count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony; and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned before County Court Judge, the Honorable Anthony S. Senft, Jr., on January 9, 2023, and was remanded without bail.

Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.