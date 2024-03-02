Award-winning Port Jefferson Documentary Series returns for Spring 2024 season

1 of 7

By Tara Mae

From the first actuality motion pictures running a minute or less to present day feature length documentaries, nonfiction films have captured the imagination and provided intimate insight into people and situations that inhabit the world with us.

On select Mondays from March 4 to May 20 at 7 p.m., the Spring 2024 season of the Port Jefferson Documentary Series (PJDS) covers seven tales of the audacity of authenticity, unity in adversity, togetherness in triumph, communal solitude, singular sacrifice for an uncommon goal, and whimsy in misadventure.

Held at either Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson or John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station, screenings will be followed by Q&As led by Tom Needham, executive producer and host of “Sounds of Film” on WUSB. Guest speakers, involved in the film or experts in its subject matter, will answer questions from Needham and audience members.

Documentary filmmaking is a frank language of cinema, and these conversations are a means by which to continue the dialogue.

“Film, like other art forms, provides an emotional connection for people to ideas and to one another,” PJDS co-chair Kelly DeVine said. “…This Spring line-up offers seven films and seven opportunities to celebrate cinema and community. The program spans subject areas and moods.”

Despite divergent topics, emotional comprehension, whether through trauma or triumph, faith or farce, longing for it or security in it, is a theme that permeates the films.

Sponsored by Maggio Environmental and Wellness; Covati & Janhsen, CPAs; Port Jeff Storage; and the accounting firm Saranto Clamas, CPA with support from Suffolk County and the Greater Port Jefferson-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council, the season opens with Ukraine, The Other Frontline. It follows five Ukrainian journalists who have the courage to continue doing their jobs, and in doing so, become part of the larger story of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s war in their country.

Story and Pictures By explores the efforts of today’s children’s book authors to create stories as diverse as themselves and their readers.

Flipside chronicles filmmaker Chris Wilcha’s attempt to save the record store that sustained him as a teenager while he examines ideas of artistic identity.

Stuart Udall: The Politics of Beauty traces the life trajectory of Stuart Udall, who served as the Secretary of the Interior for Kennedy and Johnson, championed quality of life over quantity of consumerism, and espoused a political philosophy that celebrated life’s simple pleasures and beauties.

A Disturbance in the Force honors the seemingly nonsensical “Star Wars Holiday Special” that George Lucas produced in 1978.

We are the Warriors depicts citizens of Wells, Maine, contending with the town’s colonial history, how its modern manifestations effect the Indigenous residents, and the 2017 incident that galvanized citizens to seek common ground.

Confessions of a Good Samaritan traces director Penny Lane’s generous decision to donate a kidney to a stranger and how this decision leads her on a quest to unearth the meaning of altruism.

(For dates and times, please see Film Schedule below)

Those involved in arranging and implementing the Series, including PJDS’ film board as well as volunteers, are eager to enjoy these documentaries with audiences and encounter their original reactions.

“[We] are looking forward to another exciting season…” co-chair Wendy Feinberg said. She selected Stories and Pictures By. DeVine selected the other six documentaries. It is the first time that the documentaries were not submitted by individual board members and chosen by vote of the board as a whole.

This change in protocol reflects a shift in leadership. Though they remain on the board, Lyn Boland and Barbara Sverd, co-directors with Feinberg, sought to take a step back from organizing and running the Series. Boland and Weinberg became co-chairs; Sverd is now the community outreach coordinator. Their titles are different this season, but their love for documentaries and PJDS has not waned.

“What I didn’t expect was the bitter-sweet feeling I was left with once I cut the cord. I will miss the relationships made with film makers and the thrill of the chase when trying to land a new film. I do intend to help Kelly during this transition which is going smoothly and remain involved in the PJDS,” Sverd said.

Once a board member, DeVine was invited by Boland to rejoin and lead the Series. She previously worked as a programmer/acquisitions member for the Independent Film Channel (IFC) and still serves as programmer for the Great Peace Film Festival in Florida.

“I really think this was a very lucky break for the documentary series. Kelly is giving us the benefit of things she has seen. I am staying involved, but my role is changing. People should expect some things to be different and much to remain the same,” Boland said.

Even as alterations to its setup were taking place behind the scenes, DeVine and the other board members made sure that key elements of PJDS’ ethos, such as attention to attendees’ interests, stayed essential to its mission.

“I start with the audience when considering a film…For PJDS, I am still centering the community in the curation process,” DeVine said. “While a film series like this one provides the opportunity to bring the world to Port Jefferson, I also look to make connections between these stories and our own lives and concerns.”

By identifying commonalities and spotlighting individuality, PJDS strives to foster communication, artistic recognition, and interpersonal acceptance. It continues to incorporate documentaries that appeal to the Series’ existing patrons and invite new appreciators to participate. It is a community that honors its fans and welcomes fresh faces.

“The most rewarding part of programming is always the audience connection. …I am looking forward to seeing the reaction to the programs, hoping to continue to appeal to the existing audience base for the PJDS while bringing in new audience segments along the way,” DeVine said. “For me, programming is a conversation with audiences, and a conversation that I find enriching.”

An award winning documentary series, organizers, documentarians, and audiences continue to be inspired by PJDS’ dedication to sharing tales well told and amplifying voices that may otherwise be less audible to the public. For those in attendance, it endeavors to offer insights into the world around them and each other.

“The stories are important, but almost as important is the opportunity to come together in a social setting. The purpose of public arts is to celebrate and sustain community. Watching a film by yourself has one effect, but sharing the experience with others and maybe learning something about yourself or others in the process is something else altogether,” DeVine said.

FILM SCHEDULE:

◆ The Spring 2024 season kicks off with a screening of Ukraine, The Other Frontline at Theatre Three on March 4 at 7 p.m. How is wartime news produced in Ukraine? A gripping and fascinating insight into the upheavals of everyday life in television newsrooms. Guest speaker will be Sarah Baxter, Director of the Marie Colvin Center for International Reporting at SBU.

◆ Story and Pictures By, the first feature documentary to take audiences behind the scenes to meet the boundary pushers who create children’s picture books, will be screened at JFK Middle School on March 25 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be filmmaker Joanna Rudnick.

◆ Next up is Flipside at Theatre Three on April 8 at 7 p.m. Filmmaker Chris Wilcha revisits the record store he worked at as a teenager in New Jersey, he finds the once-thriving bastion of music and weirdness from his youth slowly falling apart and out of touch with the times. Guest speaker will be Director Chris Wilcha.

◆ Stewart Udall: The Politics of Beauty will be screened at JFK Middle School on April 15 at 7 p.m. The film examines the trajectory of Udall’s life from his childhood to his years as Secretary of the Interior under the Kennedy and Johnson administrations, focusing on his effectiveness as a dedicated, bi-partisan public servant. Guest speaker TBA.

◆ The season continues with A Disturbance in the Force at JFK Middle School on May 6 at 7 p.m. A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…In 1978 George Lucas was talked in to cashing in on the STAR WARS craze by producing a holiday variety TV special. What could possibly go wrong? Answer: Everything. Guest speaker will be Director Jeremy Coon.

◆ We Are the Warriors will be screened at JFK Middle School on May 13 at 7 p.m. For nearly 70 years, students and alumni of Wells High School in Maine have called themselves the “Warriors.” The school’s mascot, variations of a stoic Native American head in profile with braids and feathered headband, has drawn both support and criticism in the past. However an incident in 2017 shocks the town and reignites the debate. Guest speaker TBA.

◆ Confessions of a Good Samaritan heads to Theatre Three on May 20 at 7 p.m. Director Penny Lane’s decision to become a “good Samaritan” by giving one of her kidneys to a stranger turns into a funny and moving personal quest to understand the nature of altruism. Guest speaker will be filmmaker Penny Lane.

Tickets are $10 per person; season passes are $58 each. For more information, visit portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.