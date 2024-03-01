Wading River Pizza acquired by Uncle Joe’s Famous Pizzeria

Uncle Joe’s Famous Pizzeria has announced its acquisition of Wading River Pizza in Wading River.

“As we reflect on the past six years we are filled with gratitude for the support and friendship you have shown us at Wading River Pizza,” said owner and pizzaiolo Steven LaBarbera. “It has been an incredible journey serving you and we are truly thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful community.”

Wading River Pizza owner and pizzaiolo Steven LaBarbera will retire in March 2024.

“As we pass the torch to the team at Uncle Joe’s, we do so with confidence that they will continue to uphold the standards of delicious food and courteous service that you have come to expect,” said Wading River Pizza co-owner Kristen LaBarbera. “We trust that they will treat you all like family, just as we have strived to do.”

Led by Tana Gerber and Scott Gerber, Uncle Joe’s Famous Pizzeria will become the new steward of Wading River Pizza.

“We are excited to introduce the Wading River, East Shoreham and Rocky Point communities to some of the specialties that have made us a trusted, family-friendly brand for over 50 years,” said Scott Gerber. “Rest assured, we will preserve the culinary excellence and customer service that Wading River Pizza’s regulars, fans and locals have come to know and love.”

Uncle Joe’s Famous Pizzeria serves Original Long Island Panko pizzas, Classic New York Style pizzas, and Italian specialties, such as Uncle Joe’s Famous Alla Vodka sauce dishes, Parms, Original Sauce Wings and signature Dolci Doughknots.

Uncle Joe’s Famous Pizzeria in Wading River is located at 6324 Route 25A in the Little Bay Shopping Center. The full transition to Uncle Joe’s Famous Pizzeria will occur by spring.

Other Uncle Joe’s Famous Pizzeria locations in Suffolk County include Hampton Bays (42E Montauk Highway) and Miller Place (691 Route 25A). Uncle Joe’s Hampton Bays and Miller Place locations are anticipated to re-open from renovation in March 2024.

“It’s our distinctive honor to offer Long Island pizzeria owners the opportunity to join the Uncle Joe’s family,” said Tana Gerber. “Uncle Joe’s Famous Pizzeria intends to announce additional acquisitions in the weeks and months ahead.”

For more information, please visit UncleJoes.com or call 631-929-9222.