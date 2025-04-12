Autism Acceptance Week celebrated at Dogwood Elementary School in Smithtown

1 of 4

Starting on April 1, Dogwood Elementary School in Smithtown celebrated Autism Acceptance Week. Children have been learning about autism and seeking ways to make school even more inclusive. Mrs. Nielsen’s students wrote and shared about the different things that make them special.

Mrs. Braun and Mrs. Diemer’s class learned about autism acceptance. After listening to a story, students brainstormed ways they can be kind and include others and worked on this project together.

On April 2, students were encouraged to wear red, gold, rainbow or blue to show support and acceptance of individuals with autism.

One characteristic of autism is to show incredibly focused passion for topics of interest. On April 3, students shared their passions and interests.

On April 4, students dressed in cozy pajamas in recognition of the fact that individuals with autism often have a variety of sensory sensitivities.