Atelier at Flowerfield presents lecture/demo with Lana Ballot

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James presents a free online program on Thursday, June 24 from 7 to 9 p.m. Artist Lana Ballot returns to provide a free lecture/demo called “on the sea,” using pastels. Ballot demonstrates how she swiftly creates waves, capturing the glistening sea, and explains her techniques.

“The expressive and versatile medium of pastels lends itself beautifully to painting water. I will show how combining the application of dry pastels with an initial wash allows you to create the effect of translucency in the water and seascape textures,” said Ballot.

Bio:

Lana Ballot is a professional artist and pastel painting instructor, living on Long Island, NY. She has been teaching pastel, Plein air and studio classes throughout the United States and internationally. Currently she is teaching online classes and workshops. She is a Signature Member of the Pastel Society of America, a member of the IAPS Master Circle and a Signature Member of the American Society of Marine Artists. Confident and expressive use of color and painterly mark making are characteristic of Lana’s work.

Ballot has been exhibiting and won awards in National and International Juried competitions, including the Pastel Society of America’s annual show Enduring Brilliance and the prestigious Pastel Journal’s Pastel 100 competition. In 2017 and 2020, French magazine Pratique des Arts featured Lana’s coastal work in its Pastel issues. In 2019, Lana was one of the artists invited to exhibit work during the Artlife International Contemporary Art Festival in Moscow. In 2022, Ballot will be part of the group of American Women Artists working in pastels, invited to exhibit in the international show Pastels of the World in Bourbonnais, Montluçon, France.

To see Lana Ballot’s work and the current teaching schedule, please visit lanaballot.com

To register for this free event, visit wwe.theatelieratflowerfield.org.