Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kings Park crash

Suffolk County Police 4th Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Kings Park June 20.

Florent Syla was riding a 2018 Yamaha eastbound on Route 25A when he attempted to pass a 2011 Toyota that was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Patiky Street and collided at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Syla, 26, of Bellmore, was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries. Neither the driver of the Toyota, William Halper, 89, of South Setauket, or a passenger in his vehicle, were injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the 4th Squad at 631-854-8452.