Artists honored at Gallery North event

Gallery North in Setauket hosted its 55th annual Outdoor Art Show & Music Festival on Sept. 11 and 12. The two day event showcased the work of over 90 artists and artisans and featured live music, kids activities and food and attracted thousands of visitors.

Juried by Karen Levitov, Director and Curator of the Zuccaire Gallery at Stony Brook University; artist Nancy Bueti-Randall; and Lorraine Walsh, Art Director and Curator of the Simons Center for Geometry and Physics, awards were granted for each art category, including wood craft, ceramics and pottery, fiber art, works on paper, photography, glass art, jewelry, and painting. Gallery North’s Executive Director Ned Puchner had the honor of presenting the awards. The winning artists will be featured in Gallery North’s Winners Circle Exhibition in 2022.

And the awards go to:

Best in Show: Chloe Wang

Outstanding Wood craft: Michael Josiah

Outstanding Fiber Art: ­Kate Ackerman

Outstanding Glass Art: Gail Applebaum

Outstanding Jewelry: Jessica Randall

Outstanding Painting in Oil and Acrylic: William Low

Outstanding Ceramics and Pottery: Bebe Federmann

Outstanding Work on Paper: Gerard Lehner

Outstanding Work on Paper-Watercolor: Scott Hartman

Outstanding Photography: Madison Muehl

Honorable Mentions: Marlene Weinstein, Eric Giles

and Cassandra Voulo

Gallery North is located at 90 North Country Road, Setauket. For more information, call 631-751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.