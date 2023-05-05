Artist Steve Walker to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

1 of 4

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of East Northport artist Steve Walker will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown now through June 30. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 9 am – 1 p.m.

Steve Walker is a self-taught charcoal artist and civic-minded individual. After retiring from the corporate world, where he worked as a Corporate Accountant and an Enterprise Technology Account Executive, Walker joined a nonprofit, Rebuilding Together Long Island, as a volunteer where he is currently helping the organization run as Vice President. The charity utilizes volunteers to provide free safety repairs to homeowners who are financially and physically unable to maintain their homes.

Walker was inspired by his mother who dabbled in art and did some incredible drawings while being legally blind. However, it was not until after retirement that he started drawing as a hobby. He loves using charcoal which allows him to produce detailed images that are visually bold with an element of drama. He introduced pastels into many of his pieces for color and additional contrast and vibrance. Walker’s art mainly focuses on landmarks and architectural structures on Long Island and in New York City but includes scenes from Europe as well.

Walker’s hobby has blossomed into a fulfilling passion during retirement. His art has had many solo art exhibits in galleries and libraries across Long Island.

“STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!” said the press release.