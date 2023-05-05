Meet the Reboli Center’s May Artisan of the Month: Gwen Beloti

For the month of May, the Reboli Center for Art and History is showcasing the beautiful work of jewelry designer Gwen Beloti.

A love of fashion and accessories resulted in a career in the jewelry business for Beloti. A native of Brooklyn, she is a certified fashion apparel designer and a self- taught jewelry creator. For many years she was an apparel designer and in 2019 started to pursue jewelry design after taking several classes in jewelry assembly.

Her jewelry designs are of high quality and perfect for everyday wear.

“The aesthetic is the balance of minimalism and subtle statement. Our pieces are inclusive with extended sizes available and customization options,” said Beloti.

The jewelry designer is inspired by many things she sees in the city, by shapes, art and the jewelry she has collected over the years. When something sparks an idea, she tries to get it down on paper or on the computer and work on it until it comes to fruition. “I’ve learned to be patient with the process because the piece is never the best it can be at the first attempt, and it gets better with time, thought, consideration and iteration,” she said.

Beloti’s jewelry is in gold because she loves its luster and hues. The first piece she created was a gold necklace with Brooklyn spelled across that front, which she still wears today. For the first time, the summer 2023 Gwen Beloti Jewelry line will include a new collection featuring diamonds.

Recently, the Emerging Designers Diamond Initiative with the National Diamond Council selected Beloti to be one of six designers to create a fine jewelry collection of gold and diamonds to be showcased at JCK in Las Vegas, the largest jewelry show in the world.

Although jewelry has been her passion and career, Beloti has a master’s in Psychology and started college when she was 16. She has always had a great appreciation for education and many of her teachers have had a lasting impact on her. She believes in giving back to her community and started a program where local residents nominate a special educator for a golden recognition. Those selected are presented with a piece from the Gwen Beloti Jewelry line, as a token of appreciation for the work they do. Each year, she also donates a portion of her sales to the nonprofit organization Little Dresses for Africa, which provides assistance to young girls throughout Africa.