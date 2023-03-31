Arrests made in Miller Place and Mount Sinai for selling e-cigarettes to persons under 21

Suffolk County Police arrested two people on March 30 for allegedly selling e-cigarettes to persons under 21 during compliance checks at businesses in the Sixth Precinct.

In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section and Community Support officers, in conjunction with the Suffolk County Department of Health and the Brookhaven Town representatives, conducted an investigation into the sale of vape products to minors at two stores in the Sixth Precinct, from approximately 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The following persons were arrested, and the businesses were issued citations:

Joseph Lombardi, 18, of Coram, an employee of MNT Convenience Vape, located at 5507-3 Route 347

in Mount Sinai, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Sale of Cannabis and Unlawful Sale of Nicotine/Vape to

Persons under 21 years of age, at 5:05 p.m.

Vipulkumar Patel, 35, of Farmingdale, an employee of Miller Place Vape, located at 345 Route 25A in

Miller Place, was arrested for two counts of alleged Unlawful Sale of Nicotine/Vape to Persons under 21 years

of age, at 7:34 p.m.

Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers seized over 6,900 flavored vape and THC products from the

businesses. The arrestees were issued Field Appearance Tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in

Central Islip at a later date.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.