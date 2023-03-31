Wanted for stealing package from Hauppauge porch

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a package from the porch of a Hauppauge home.

A man allegedly stole a package containing an iPhone 14 from the porch of a Dale Lane home on February 20 at approximately 11:20 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County CrimeStoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.