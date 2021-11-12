Annual Women’s EXPO in Centereach kicks off holiday shopping

1 of 26

By Heidi Sutton

Middle Country Public Library in Centereach hosted the annual Women’s EXPO on Nov. 5. This year the annual event, which celebrates women entrepreneurs, headed outdoors for the first time and set up in the library’s parking lot. According to Elizabeth Malafi, Coordinator, Adult Services and Miller Business Center at the library, the event featured over 40 exhibitors and more than 950 visitors who started their holiday shopping early.

Photos by Heidi Sutton