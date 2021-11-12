Matt Cohen guest speaker at Three Village Chamber luncheon Nov. 17

The Three Village Chamber of Commerce will welcome Matt Cohen, President and CEO of Long Island Association (LIA) as the speaker of the upcoming luncheon at the Three Village Inn, 150 Main St., Stony Brook on Nov. 17 at noon. Registration for this event is required — $35 prepaid, $40 at the door.

This is the first time Cohen will be speaking before a Chamber of Commerce and their members in his role as President & CEO. The Three Village Chamber has invited the following surrounding chambers—St. James, Miller Place, Smithtown, Port Jefferson, Terryville—and their members to attend the event as he discusses the current economic view for small businesses.

Cohen will discuss how the LIA supports small businesses as they continue to navigate impacts from the pandemic, including sharing resources like grants and loans, holding workshops, providing information on New York State and Federal policies, and holding joint webinars with experts. Cohen will also talk about the LIA’s vision as we head into 2022 and take questions from small business owners to learn more about their current challenges and successes.

“We are pleased that Matt Cohen has chosen us as the first chamber to discuss their expanding programs,” said Charles Lefkowitz, President of Three Village Chamber. To register for the luncheon, visit the events section of the Three Village Chamber website, www.3vchamber.com.