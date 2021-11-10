Celebrating Our History

Join the Drowned Meadow Cottage Museum at the corner of West Broadway and Barnum Avenue, Port Jefferson for a Fall Heritage Festival on Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. Bring your family for a walk through Revolutionary times with docent led tours through the home of Culper Spy Phillips Roe and taste slow cooked foods from historic recipes. Enjoy a wampum making demonstration, time period vendors, colonial story hour and an unveiling of new spy ring evidence. Free. Rain date is Nov. 14. Sponsored by the Village of Port Jefferson. For more information, call 631-473-4724.