Alleged gang member indicted for attempted murder in connection with Port Jeff shooting

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini (D) today announced the indictment of an alleged gang member for Attempted Murder for shooting two victims in Port Jefferson Village.

“This was a senseless act of gun violence committed by a dangerous individual,” Sini said. “Both victims have been left with severe lasting impacts as a result of the shooting. My Office will continue to hold gang members and perpetrators of gun violence accountable.”

Ethan Ladd, 20, is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, a class B violent felony; two counts of Assault in the First Degree, a class B violent felony; Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B violent felony; and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C violent felony.

Ladd has been identified by law enforcement as a member of the Just Chasing Money (“JCM”) gang.

At approximately 2 a.m. on June 19, Ladd entered a restaurant near 109 Main Street in Port Jefferson where he encountered a 23-year-old man and a 20-year old man and allegedly became engaged in an argument with one of the men. Ladd, the two men and several other individuals moved to a nearby parking lot where a physical altercation ensued with one of the men.

Ladd allegedly retrieved a .380 caliber handgun from his vehicle and shot one of the men in the abdomen. He then allegedly shot the other man twice in the leg and once in the arm at close range before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with serious physical injuries.

Following an investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Department, Ladd was arrested on June 20.

If convicted of the top counts, Ladd faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

Ladd was arraigned on the indictment today by Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei.

The People requested that bail be set in the amount of $1 million cash or $5 million bond. The Court transferred bail from Ladd’s arraignment in Suffolk County District Court in the amount of $25,000, which Ladd previously posted.

He is due back in court on Aug. 26 and is being represented by Steven Politi.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sheetal Shetty, of the Felony Offense Bureau.