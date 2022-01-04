All Souls Church to host Second Saturdays poetry reading Jan. 8 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsPoetryVillage Times Herald by Press Release - January 4, 2022 0 4 Vicki Iorio Historic All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays poetry series on Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon. To maintain “social distancing,” the program will be delivered virtually in an interactive forum via ZOOM. The readings will be hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson. The featured poet will be Vicki Iorio. Iorio is the author of Poems from the Dirty Couch and the chapbooks Send Me a Letter and Something Fishy. Her poetry has appeared in The Painted Bride Quarterly, Rattle, poets respond online and The Fem Lin Magazine, Redheaded Stepchild Magazine, The Paper Street Journal, Poetry Bay, Home Planet News, Concise, Cactus Heart, Rattle on line, South Florida Poetry Journal, 521 Magazine, and Rats Ass Review. An open-reading will follow the featured poet; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/