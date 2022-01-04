Shelter Pet of the Week: Luna AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunityShelter Pet of the Week by Heidi Sutton - January 4, 2022 0 2 1 of 3 Luna Luna Luna MEET LUNA! This week’s shelter pet is Luna, a 2-year-old petite domestic short hair currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Luna is a low key, but highly affectionate little lady. She was found with her kittens as part of the shelter’s Trap Neuter Release program. Luna likes other cats and any human attention she can get. This little peanut would be a perfect addition to any family. She comes spayed, microchipped and is up to date on her vaccines. If you would like to meet this sweetheart, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting. The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Shelter operating hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). Call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.