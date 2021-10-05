A small taste of history: An Institution Begins — Suffolk County Community...

A small taste of history: An Institution Begins — Suffolk County Community College

by -
0 2
Photo from Ray Welch

Amongst the Middle Country Public Library’s many historical artifacts are a few that explain just how far the area has come from its pastoral roots. The picture and story below comes courtesy of a collaborative effort among the librarian staff.

On Dec. 18, 1959, the Suffolk County Board of Supervisors approved the establishment of the county’s first community college on the former Suffolk Sanatorium site in Selden. The 1918 building above, which originally served as the Sanatorium’s infirmary, housed faculty office space when the 130-acre site on which it stood was designated as the future home of Suffolk County Community College. 

Although SCCC held its initial year of classes in October of 1960 at Sachem Junior-Senior High School in Ronkonkoma and Riverhead High School, the college took permanent residence of the old Sanatorium site beginning in September of 1961. Initial enrollment included 171 full-time and 355 part-time students. 

1 of 4
The Ammerman Campus of the Suffolk County Community College in Selden, shown here in an aerial view, opened in August 1961. Named after the College’s founding president, Dr. Albert M. Ammerman, Suffolk Community College held its first commencement exercises in June of 1962 with 42 graduates receiving associate degrees. Two satellite campuses were built in Brentwood (1974) and Riverhead (1977), and today Suffolk County Community College is the largest Community College in the State University of New York system. The original full-time faculty of less than a dozen has grown to more than 460 to date. Today, the College enrolls approximately 25,000 students and offers over 100 degree and certificate programs. By May of 2020, the College had seen more than 130,000 students advance to graduation. Photo from Ray Welch
The college’s original full-time faculty members. From left to right; Louis F. Van Wart, J. Rankin, Frank E. Martin, Dr. Harold R. Hartman, Dale B. Lake, Laura L. Hackett, Eugene J. Sullivan and Dr. A. Michael De Luca. Photo from Ray Welch
Photo from Ray Welch
Babylon Town supervisor Gilbert C. Hanse (left) and president of Suffolk County Community College, Albert Ammerman (right) at the ground breaking for the Babylon Student Center around 1966. This was the third new building on the campus and the first one constructed on the Academic Quad, which is now called Veterans Plaza. Photo from Ray Welch

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 258

0 477

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply