Wildcats take on the Panthers

The Miller Place Panthers traveled to Wildcat country to take on Shoreham-Wading River in a non-league matchup Oct. 4 looking to sweep the Wildcats in three.

Miller Place won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-21 hoping for an early night, but the Wildcats had other ideas, stealing game three 25-22 forcing a game four.

Shoreham-Wading River took the fourth set 25-18 to even the score for a game deciding fiftth set. The Panthers struggled to stay ahead but Shoreham-Wading River slammed the door winning the tie breaker 25-22.

Kelsey Hughes the junior led the way for the Wildcats with 8 kills, teammates Paige Alessi and Morgan Truesdell had 5 kills apiece followed by Ella Marcario who killed 4.

The win lifts the Wildcats to 4-6 overall and the loss drops the Panthers to 4-7. The Wildcats retook the court Oct. 6 at home against Southampton at 4:30p.m, and the Panthers host East Hampton Oct. 8 with a 6:30 start.

— Photos by Bill Landon