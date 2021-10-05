Wildcats take on the Panthers

The Miller Place Panthers traveled to Wildcat country to take on Shoreham-Wading River in a non-league matchup Oct. 4 looking to sweep the Wildcats in three. 

Miller Place won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-21 hoping for an early night, but the Wildcats had other ideas, stealing game three 25-22 forcing a game four. 

Shoreham-Wading River took the fourth set 25-18 to even the score for a game deciding fiftth set. The Panthers struggled to stay ahead but Shoreham-Wading River slammed the door winning the tie breaker 25-22. 

Kelsey Hughes the junior led the way for the Wildcats with 8 kills, teammates Paige Alessi and Morgan Truesdell had 5 kills apiece followed by Ella Marcario who killed 4. 

The win lifts the Wildcats to 4-6 overall and the loss drops the Panthers to 4-7. The Wildcats retook the court Oct. 6 at home against Southampton at 4:30p.m, and the Panthers host East Hampton Oct. 8 with a 6:30 start.

— Photos by Bill Landon

Miller Place senior Abigail Beers returns the ball in a non-league road game against Shoreham-Wading River. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Ashley DeLumen with a return for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Cecelia Lockel digs one out for the Panthers in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct 4. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Crystal Meier keeps the ball in play for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Crystal Meier serves for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Crystal Meier sets the play for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Ella Marcario with a return for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Ella Marcario from the service line for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place senior Julia Lent serves in a non-league road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct 4. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River junior Kelsey Hughes puts the ball in play for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Kelsey Hughes sets the ball for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Lauren Halloran keeps the ball in play for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Lauren Halloran from the service line for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Lauren Halloran with a save for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Lillia Mader from the service line for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Morgan Truesdell from the service line for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Morgan Truesdell digs one out for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Nikki Christine digs one out for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Olivia Honkanen from the service line for the Panthers in a non-league road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct 4. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place sophomore Olivia Honkanen sets the play for the Panthers in a road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct 4. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Paige Alessi attacks at net for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Paige Alessi from the service line for the Wildcats in a home game against Miller Place Oct 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Miller Place sophomore Payton Horan from the service line for the Panthers in a non-league road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct 4. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place sophomore Payton Horan at net for the Panthers in a non-league road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct 4. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place sophomore Sabrina Provenzano with a return for the Panthers in a non-league road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct 4. Bill Landon photo
Miller Place sophomore Sabrina Provenzano from service for the Panthers in a non-league road game against Shoreham-Wading River Oct 4. Bill Landon photo

