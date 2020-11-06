7-Eleven opens new location in Centereach

1 of 11

Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new 7-Eleven at 1545 Middle Country Road in Centereach on Oct. 30. The new location showcases the latest national interior decor, design and equipment including Bean to Brew coffee and espresso machines, flavored frozen lemonade, baked-in-store danish and cookies and more.

Hosted by the Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce, the event was also attended by Robert Martinez, Chief of Staff, 4th Legislative District, New York State Assemblyman Doug Smith, Thomas Lupo on behalf of Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy and members of the chamber and community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the store’s grand opening community festivities have been postponed to a later date.

“It was my honor to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony [last Friday]. This property had been a deteriorating eyesore until 7-Eleven came in to redevelop it. I am happy to see so many new businesses opening up across the Middle Country corridor. Congratulations to the 7-Eleven team and best of luck with your new location!” said Councilman LaValle.