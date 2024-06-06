20th annual Gallery North Wet Paint Festival is a success

1 of 8

By Katherine Kelton

For the 20th year, Gallery North of Setauket, held its Wet Paint Festival at the Tyler Homestead, located on Main Street in Setauket, on June 1‒2. The festival attracted 70 artists who set up in areas around the homestead, including Frank Melville Memorial Park, Patriots Rock, the Caroline Church, Emma Clark Public Library, the Factory Worker Houses, the Red Barn and the Setauket Green. The different scenery resulted in greatly varying works of art. Admission to the festival was free to all those who wanted to observe artists, eat good food and listen to music.

One artist, Christie Jones, from Patchogue, stated, “Most of my work is inspired by nature, so to be actually immersed in it enhances the work.” She has been painting plein air for a while, and the weekend event was the first time she was able to do it with an audience. Jones invited friends and family and welcomed feedback on her work, stating, “I enjoy chatting with people about my work and I know that everyone who’s talked with me has said I’m the only artist to work without an easel. So that has been interesting to hear.”

The goal of the festival was to showcase plein air art. As Ned Puchner, executive director of Gallery North, characterized, “It’s outdoor painting. It is artists working on-site doing landscape or outdoor subject matter paintings. Plein air means plain air.” He wanted to attract anyone interested in art and history to explore the area and see something unique.

The work created during the festival will also be displayed at the Reboli Center for Art & History on Main Street in Stony Brook from June 25 to July 7 in its own exhibition.

Artist Debbie Foglia had previously worked closely with Joe Reboli before his passing. She shared her emotional story about her connection to Frank Melville Memorial Park, where she elected to paint. “I grew up in the area. When I was a teenager, I took lessons with Joe Reboli, and this was one of the places that we painted.” For her, the day meant not only enjoying nature and painting with an audience but also reminiscing on the memories she made with the famous painter.

Gallery North, a not-for-profit organization, aims to promote fine local art.

The Tyler Homestead, where much of the festival occurred, is owned by the Three Village Community Trust, which promises to “protect the places you love.” While the food, tents and check-in were stationed there, people surrounded the home with easels to capture its “American farmhouse” style, which is why it gained popularity. The trust also provided tours of Patriots Rock and explained the significance of Setauket in America’s fight for independence.

Gallery North also partnered with Level Up Kitchen, which catered the event, and WUSB 90.1 FM/107.3 FM for live music.

Many artists, if not the majority, set up in Frank Melville Memorial Park for the picturesque views of the water and trees. The weather attracted many people to come and stroll the park while watching professional artists create work in real time. With the local roads lined with cars for the entirety of the event, it was a clear success for Gallery North.