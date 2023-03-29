2023 Easter Egg Hunts on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

Looking for Easter Egg Hunts on the North Shore? Here is a list of events for the next two weeks so grab your baskets and camera and hippity hop over to these fun springtime celebrations.

Cold Spring Harbor

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host egg hunts on April 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 in 20 minute sessions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for children up to the age of 6 years old. Tickets are $12 per participating child, $5 “helper siblings” ages 7 to 12, $6 seniors, and $7 adults. To register, visit www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Commack

Burr Winkle Park, Harvest Lane, Commack hosts a free egg hunt with over 4,000 eggs on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with games, prizes, special golden eggs and a free photo of your child with the Easter Bunny. Register at www.commackegghunt.com. 631-486-3811

East Northport

Seasonal ‘Scapes LI, 638 Larkfield Road, East Northport is hosting an egg hunt, craft and petting zoo for children ages 2 to 12 on April 2 from noon to 3 p.m. with a visit from the Easter Bunny. Each child will receive a basket as well. $10 per child. 631-888-3655

East Setauket

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket invites the community to their annual Easter Egg Hunt Weekend on April 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be craft vendors, baby bunnies and chicks to hold, baby goats and sheep to see and pet, many other barnyard animals to visit with and feed, an egg hunt in the fields every half hour from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (book your time slot online), pictures with the Spring Bunny and more! This is a ticketed event only. Tickets are $12 per person and are sold only online. No tickets will be sold at the door. Visit www.bennersfarm.com. 631-689-8172

Elwood

Elwood Park, 305 Cuba Hill Road, Elwood will host an Easter Egg Hunt, on April 1. Sponsored by the Town of Huntington and Suffolk County Second Precinct police, the hunt will start at 9 a.m. for children ages 3-4; 10 a.m. for those who are 5-6, and 11 a.m. for children ages 7-8. The event is free but registration is required by visiting www.tohparks.net under special events.

Farmingdale

Head to the Village Green, 361 Main St., Farmingdale for an Easter egg hunt on April 1 for ages 11 and under at 11 a.m. All are welcome to meet the Easter Bunny at the gazebo and have pictures taken. Free. Sponsored by the Farmingdale Village Cultural Arts Committee.

Farmingville

Join the Farmingville Historical Society for an Easter Egg Trail Hunt on April 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Embark on an Easter Egg Hunt through the Farmingville Hills County Park Trails, 501 Horseblock Road, Farmingville. At the last stop in the 1850 historic schoolhouse, kids can recycle their plastic eggs in exchange for a special gift and take a picture with the Easter Bunny. $15 per child. Preregister at www.fhsli.org.

Miller Place

The Miller Place–Mount Sinai Historical Society will host two egg hunts with games and bunny photos on April 2 with the first hunt from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 0 to 4 and the second from 2:30 to 3:30 for children ages 5 to 8. $5 per child. Advance registration is required through Eventbrite (2023EggHunt.eventbrite.com). www.mpmshistoricalsociety.org.

Northport

The Village of Northport will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 9 at Northport Village Park at 1 p.m. Sponsored by the Northport/Centerport Lions Club. 516-380-6444

Port Jefferson

Join the Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce for an Easter Parade and Egg Hunt in the Village of Port Jefferson on April 9 at noon. Enjoy an old-fashioned “Easter Bonnet” walking parade from Theatre Three to the Port Jefferson Village Center (all are welcome to wear their Easter best and march) followed by an Easter Egg Hunt on Harborfront Park’s Great Lawn at 12:15 p.m. for children ages 2 to 8. 631-473-1414

Rocky Point

Joseph A. Edgar Intermediate School, 525 Route 25A, Rocky Point will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 6 and under on April 1 at 11:30 a.m. with free Easter candy for all participants. Sponsored by the Rocky Point Lions Club. 631-744-1600

St. James

St. James Chamber of Commerce presents a free Spring Egg Hunt at Deepwells Farm Parking Field, Route 25A and Moriches Road, St. James on April 1 at 1 p.m. for children 1 to 10 years of age with prizes and fun galore plus pictures with the Easter Bunny. Event will be canceled if rain or inclement weather. 631-584-8510

Setauket

Caroline Church of Brookhaven, 1 Dyke Road, Setauket will host a free community Easter Egg Hunt with the Easter Bunny on April 8 at 10 a.m. 631-751-3541.

Smithtown

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown for Egg Hunts on April 8 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Enjoy refreshments, hanging out with the farm animals, and a special guest appearance from the Easter Bunny in between hunts. Event runs through 1 p.m. Admission to the farm is $5 per person via Eventbrite. 631-265-6768.

Wading River

No egg hunt here but The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River will host an Easter Celebration on April 1, 2 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with craft vendors, bounce house, a visit with the Easter Bunny and more. $10 per child in advance, $15 on day of; adults free. www.eastwindlongisland.com