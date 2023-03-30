Video: Porch pirate wanted for swiping package in Hauppauge

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Hauppauge this month.

A woman allegedly stole a package containing two iPhones from a porch on Sandra Drive within 15 minutes of delivery by FedEx on March 6. The woman fled in a dark-colored BMW SUV. The incident was captured on video.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.