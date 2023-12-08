Kids Korner: December 7 to 14, 2023

PROGRAMS

Nature Bingo

Join the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor for a Kid’s Nature Bingo event on Dec. 9 and 23, Jan. 6 and 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. $15 per child includes 5 games and admission. Win prizes! Registration required by visiting www.cshfishhatchery.org. 516-692-6768

Children’s Holiday Party

Celebrate St. James hosts its annual winter holiday party for kids at the St. James Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. Come make a special craft, join a sing along, enjoy yummy treats, take photos with Santa and take a goodie bag home. $20 per child and adult, $10 each additional child/adult. Register at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Santa on the Farm

Santa Claus is coming back by to Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville by popular demand. Meet the jolly fellow in the heated Woodland Hall on Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as Long Island Game Farm transforms into a holiday wonderland. Feed deer in the park, meet Santa Claus, bring your camera to take treasured family photos, enjoy a craft table, and explore the holiday gift boutique — all included in the admission fee. 631-878-6644.

Storytime Under the Stars

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for its next Storytime Under the Stars on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. A live narrator at the front of the theater will bring selected seasonal picture books to life, with pages projected onto the Planetarium dome for families to enjoy the illustrations and follow along. Between stories, an astronomy educator will explore seasonal constellations visible from here on Long Island. Admission fee is $8 per person. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

THEATER

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. As Barnaby the elf and his reindeer friend Franklynne set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21, 2024. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org. See review on page B23.

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ebenezer Pierpot and his evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

FILM

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJ’s and join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Polar Express Experience at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station for the holidays. Screenings of The Polar Express will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22; and at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23. $20 per person includes a bag of popcorn, bottle of water, hot chocolate, cookie, bell, and a visit with Santa! To register, visit www.PJSTChamber.com.

‘101 Dalmations”

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Walt Disney’s beloved animated masterpiece 101 Dalmatians on Dec. 10 at noon. Join a heroic cast of irresistible tail-wagging characters as they set out to rescue Pongo and Perdita’s puppies from Cruella de Vil. Rated G. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.