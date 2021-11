107 Stony Brook Medicine physicians named New York Magazine ‘Top Doctors’

A total of 107 Stony Brook Medicine physicians have been named “Top Doctors” on New York Magazine’s 2021 list. The list includes doctors from Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, across more than 45 different specialties. The “Top Doctors” list represents the top 10% of New York area physicians.

“The Stony Brook Medicine healthcare system is distinguished not only by the number of physicians named as top doctors, but also by the range of 45 specialties represented,” said Carol A. Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer for Stony Brook University Hospital. “Every day, our physicians deliver high-quality care to patients, making a significant difference in their lives.”

New York Magazine generates its annual “Top Doctors” list for the New York metro area based on peer-reviewed surveys from Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a New York-based research and information company. Each year, Castle Connolly surveys tens of thousands of practicing physicians across the US to ensure its list reflects the latest in quality care on both the national and regional levels. The company evaluates several criteria when selecting Top Doctors, including professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation and disciplinary history. Through Castle Connolly’s research process, only 60,000 board-certified physicians out of 850,000 practicing doctors in the United States have been awarded Top Doctor status.

The Stony Brook Medicine “Top Doctors” featured in New York Magazine’s 2021 list by specialty are:

Adolescent Medicine

Allison H. Eliscu, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Allergy & Immunology

Cardiac Electrophysiology

Eric J. Rashba, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Roger Fan, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Cardiovascular Disease

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Gabrielle A. Carlson, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Colon & Rectal Surgery

Dermatology

Leonard Kristal, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Diagnostic Radiology

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Alan Goldenberg, MD, Community Physician

Marie Gelato, MD/PhD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Family Medicine

Gastroenterology

Gynecologic Oncology

Michael L. Pearl, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

William M. Burke, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Hematology

Huda Salman, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Michael W. Schuster, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Internal Medicine

Interventional Cardiology

William E. Lawson, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Maternal & Fetal Medicine

James Bernasko, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Medical Oncology

Noshir Anthony DaCosta, MD, Community Physician

Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine

Aruna J. Parekh, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Nephrology

Mark David Solomon, MD, Community Physician

Neurology

Patricia K. Coyle, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Neuroradiology

David J. Fiorella, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Robert Peyster, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Ophthalmology

Otolaryngology

Orthopaedic Surgery

Pathology

Carmen Tornos, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Pediatrics

Pediatric Cardiology

Peter Morelli, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Anupama Chawla, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Keith John Breglio, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Christy Beneri, DO, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Sharon A. Nachman, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Pediatric Pulmonology

Catherine E. Kier, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Pediatric Rheumatology

Julie Cherian, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Pediatric Surgery

Christopher S. Muratore, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Richard J. Scriven, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Pediatric Urology

Robert Wasnick, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Timur Yasin, MD, Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group Physician

Plastic Surgery

Psychiatry

Richard N. Rosenthal, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Pulmonary Disease

Keith Harris, DO, Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group Physician

Howard M. Sklarek, MD, Community Physician

Radiation Oncology

Samuel Ryu, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Rheumatology

Surgery

Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Allison J. McLarty, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery

Lauri Budnick, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

Urology

Vascular Surgery

Apostolos K. Tassiopoulos, MD, Stony Brook University Hospital Attending Physician

About Stony Brook Medicine:

Stony Brook Medicine integrates and elevates all of Stony Brook University’s health-related initiatives: education, research and patient care. It includes five Health Sciences schools — Renaissance School of Medicine, Dental Medicine, Health Technology and Management, School of Nursing and School of Social Welfare — as well as Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and more than 200 community-based healthcare settings throughout Suffolk County. To learn more, visit www.stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Stony Brook University Hospital:

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island’s premier academic medical center. With 624 beds, SBUH serves as the region’s only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County’s only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It is home of the nation’s first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more, visit www.stonybrookmedicine.edu/ sbuh.

About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital:

With 124 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. A campus of Stony Brook University Hospital, SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a provisional Level III adult Trauma Center. The hospital includes The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton. stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital:

With 70 beds, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital (SBELIH) is a full-service, community hospital committed to delivering excellence in patient care and meeting all the health needs of the North Fork and Shelter Island. A campus of Stony Brook University Hospital, SBELIH provides regional behavioral health programs serving the greater Suffolk County area. Centers of excellence include Medical-Surgical, Advanced Ambulatory Care, Behavioral Health, Emergency, Geriatric, Diagnostic Services, Physical Therapy and Gastrointestinal Services. To learn more, visit www.elih.stonybrookmedicine. edu.

Credit: Stony Brook Medicine