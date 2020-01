1 of 6

Let it snow!

The Whaling Museum at Cold Spring Harbor hosted a FrozenFest inspired by the ‘Frozen’ films on Jan. 19. Families with young children came from all over Long Island to attend the event which included a special visit with Elsa, a scavenger hunt, a snowball fight and a screening of the ‘Frozen’ movie. Participants also created crafts including Elsa’s crown and a snowflake wand.

Photos by Heidi Sutton