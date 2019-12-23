Home Arts & Entertainment Photo of the Week Photo of the Week Arts & EntertainmentEnvironment & NaturePhotography December 23, 2019 0 7 WINTER WONDERLAND Long Islanders woke up to a beautiful sight last Wednesday morning as the first season’s snow created a winter wonderland effect on the trees. Gerard Romano of Port Jefferson Station captured this lovely scene on Old Post Road in Mount Sinai Send your Photo of the Week to leisure@tbrnewspapers.com. SIMILAR ARTICLES Winner of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty student art contest announced December 23, 2019 0 2 Movie Review: From hero to suspect – ‘Richard Jewell’ opens at the box office December 23, 2019 0 13 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.