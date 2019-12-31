Foundation Enhances Life for North Shore Communities CommunityEnvironment & NaturePeople of the YearSuffolk CountyTimes of Huntington-NorthportTimes of SmithtownTown of Huntington by David Luces - December 31, 2019 0 2 Residents of all ages participate in the annual regatta and barbecue, one of several events that the group coordinates with the help of the foundation’s student board. Photo from Nissequogue River Foundation Nissequogue River State Park, located on the grounds of the former Kings Park Psychiatric Center, has been a popular destination for area residents who enjoy hiking, jogging, bird-watching and the marina. In 2008, the community formed the Nissequogue River State Park Foundation. Its mission: to enhance and beautify the park for present and future generations. Since New York State began incrementally transferring the hospital’s grounds to the park’s office first in 2000 and then again in 2006, the foundation has worked tirelessly to make important improvements to the 521-arce site. “I’m proud of the work the board has been able to accomplish, it’s been hard work but we’ve been successful on a lot things.” – John McQuaid John McQuaid joined the organization as a volunteer seven years ago and in 2013 became its chairman. He said the non-for-profit has contributed remarkable improvements to the park, like removing buildings, forming youth groups and getting a master plan approved in Albany. “I’m proud of the work the board has been able to accomplish,” he said. “It’s been hard work, but we’ve been successful on a lot of things.” Improvements began back in 2006, when the state demolished a number of buildings, tunnels, roadways, walkways and removed hazardous materials thanks to funding secured by Sen. John Flanagan (R-East Northport). The objective now is figuring out what to do with the other existing buildings on the old hospital grounds. There have been discussions about repurposing some land for sports fields, a concert area and a community center. Three years ago, the foundation created a student board and began working with local high school students. “It has been terrific on a lot of levels; it has given them a voice on the [foundation] board and real-life experience they can use in the future,” McQuaid said. The members of the student board are tasked with helping to fundraise, promote and run a number of events for the foundation including the Regatta on the River, the annual Turkey Trot and 5K Sunset Run. “We are very proud of the work they’ve done, they are really passionate about our mission and promoting this ‘diamond in the rough’ to the community,” the chairman said. The group has also been backed by Charlie Reichert, owner of five IGA supermarkets in Northport, who sponsors all the foundation’s events. Reichert said the park has the potential to be the Central Park of Long Island. Over the years, the business owner has given his time and resources to the foundation. In 2018 alone, he donated $1 million to the NYS Department of Parks to help complete renovation of the park’s administrative offices. Residents of all ages participate in the annual regatta. Photo from Nissequogue River Foundation Mike Rosato, former chairman and current board member, said Reichert’s contributions over the years have been instrumental to the organization. “He has been the anchor of the foundation, we’ve been able to accomplish so much and make a lot of progress on the park,” he said. Rosato lauded McQuaid for his efforts to get the younger generation involved. “It is great to be able to get young people involved in the foundation and that care about the park in general,” he said. Rosato also praised the group’s efforts into bringing the community together for its event. “[On average] 2,000 people have attended the annual Turkey Trot, it has become a family tradition,” he said. While the foundation has made strides throughout the years, McQuaid stressed the need for a master plan for further development of the park. In June, New York State lawmakers passed a bill sponsored by Sen. John Flanagan (R-East Northport) and Assemblyman Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) that would require state park officials to begin a master plan for the park. The foundation is still waiting for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) signature on the bill. The introduction of a master plan would include input from residents, state agencies and other stakeholders. It would also include assessing park resources, outlining future goals/cost of development and allowing the demolishing of a number of dilapidated buildings on the grounds. “The master plan is for the next phase and the future of the park,” McQuaid said. In the meantime, the chairman is encouraged by the progress the foundation has helped steward at this point. “The foundation is a vehicle for the community, it is not just one individual, it takes a group effort to get things done,” McQuaid said.