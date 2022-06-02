Young Port Jeff alum dies unexpectedly

Aidan Kaminska, graduate of the Port Jefferson Class of 2020, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 30.

District superintendent Jessica Schmettan discussed the impact Kaminska had on the Port Jeff community and the coming challenges the community faces in mourning this difficult loss. The following is a letter sent to parents and staff on Wednesday, June 1.

Dear Staff, Parents and Guardians:

It is with great difficulty that I share this sad news with our community.

Earlier today, the District was informed of the sudden passing of one of our alumni from the Class of 2020, Aidan Kaminska.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the former student’s friends, family and loved ones during this difficult time.

In a small school, we recognize the passing of a recent alumnus can have a profound impact on our students and staff. The District has been working today to enact our emergency crisis plan. Tomorrow, our support staff will be ready to assist anyone who may need it.

On behalf of our Royal family, I offer my deepest and most sincere condolences to the family, staff and friends who suffered this great loss earlier today. Please do not hesitate to reach out to our principals or team of guidance counselors, social workers and psychologists individually if you have specific concerns for yourself or a student.

Sincerely,

Jessica Schmettan

Superintendent