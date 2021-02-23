Home Arts & Entertainment WWBA seeks submissions for 35th annual student poetry contest
WWBA seeks submissions for 35th annual student poetry contest
The Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site in Huntington Station is now accepting submissions for its 35th annual Student Poetry Contest!
CONTEST THEME: Lessons Learned
The theme derives from Walt Whitmans poem below. Please also read the poem, “History Lesson,” written by Natasha Tretheway.
ELIGIBILITY: Students in grades 3 to 12 from anywhere around the world. Poems submitted in languages other than English must be accompanied by an English translation.
CONTEST: Write a free verse poem about a lesson you have learned
‘STRONGER LESSONS’
Have you learn’d lessons only of those who admired you, and were tender with you, and stood aside for you?
Have you not learn’d the great lessons of those who reject you, and brace themselves against you? or who treat you with contempt, or dispute the passage with you?
– Walt Whitman, “Leaves of Grass” (1881-1882)
Entries Must Be Received By Friday, March 19th. Full Guidelines Available on Our Website. Click Here. Please read all guidelines before submitting entry. Email Education Director Dr. Kelly Ronayne with questions and submissions: [email protected] SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED VIA EMAIL ONLY. A Video Award Ceremony featuring a nationally known poet will be released on Sunday, June 13th, 2021. There are multiple winners from each grade. Winners will be notified in late April.