Webinar series at Atelier at Flowerfield continues with Fascination with Flowers

Join Atelier at Flowerfield’s new art instructor, Elizabeth Fusco, for a free online webinar titled Fascination with Flowers: A Brief History of Botanical Art on Thursday, February 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

From herbal plants to roses, artists have been fascinated by plant life for hundreds of years. Long before cameras existed, artists used scientific illustrations to document elements of the natural world- plants, animals, and the birds and the bees. Learn why this tradition is not only continuing today, but how a renewed interest in Botanical Illustration is thriving in the contemporary art community.

To sign up, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org