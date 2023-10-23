Woman wanted for criminal impersonation in Smithtown

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly used fraudulent identification in an attempt to withdraw money from another person’s bank account.

A woman allegedly used a fraudulent Connecticut driver’s license to attempt a $2000 withdrawal from a Great Neck woman’s account at Chase Bank, located at 705 Smithtown Bypass, on July 3 at approximately 5:20 p.m. The woman has tattoos on both hands.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept

confidential.