Commack Middle School appoints new assistant principal

The Commack Schools family officially welcomed its newest member at an April board of education meeting.

Victoria Hogan was appointed the next assistant principal at Commack Middle School.

She will succeed Frank Agovino, who is retiring at the school year’s completion.

Hogan has served for the past two school years as a districtwide instructional leader with the Mineola Union Free School District. In that role, her duties included collaborating with teachers and administrators on the creation and implementation of competency-based learning scales for kindergarteners through eighth graders as well as coaching new teachers.

“Her energy, enthusiasm and experience separated her from more than 200 applicants for the position,” assistant superintendent for human resources Scott Oshrin said.

Hogan earned a bachelor of arts in English with a minor in secondary education from Queens College, a master’s in reading instruction from Goucher College and an advanced certificate in school building and school district leadership from The College of Saint Rose.

“The most exciting thing about being able to come to Commack is being welcomed into the Commack family itself,” Hogan said. “I’m excited to get to know everybody — the students, the staff, the community — and really make this my home.”

A transition plan is currently being implemented at CMS.

“We wish both Ms. Hogan and Mr. Agovino much luck and happiness as they begin the next journeys in their professional and personal lives,” Oshrin said.