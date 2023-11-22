Woman seriously Injured in Holbrook motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a Holbrook woman on Nov. 21.

Florence Hassis was driving a 2013 Lexus westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when she attempted to make a lefthand turn into the southbound lanes of Grundy Avenue and was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway at 1:58 p.m.

Hassis, 71, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of serious physical injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, Brad Cappiello, 37, of Ronkonkoma, was taken to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.