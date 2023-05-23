Woman killed in Holtsville hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Holtsville on May 21. Fifth Precinct police officers responded to a 911 call regarding a body on the grass on the side of North Ocean Avenue, north of Fish Road, at approximately 7:45 a.m.

The victim, Jennifer Bianco, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was determined that Bianco, 42, of Bay Shore, was struck by a 2019 to 2022 blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553.