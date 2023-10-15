Woman injured in three-vehicle crash in Lake Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Fourth Precinct police officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in Lake Ronkonkoma on October 13.

A 2021 Nissan, a 2019 Infiniti SUV and a 2012 Jeep were involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Express Drive North at Hawkins Ave. at 11:30 p.m. The driver of the Nissan, a 57-year-old female, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The female drivers of the Infiniti and Jeep were not injured.