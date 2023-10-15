Yaphank man arrested for killing his girlfriend

Following an autopsy by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, it was determined Woodruff’s cause of death was asphyxia. Following an investigation by Homicide Squad detectives, an arrest warrant was issued for Woodruff’s boyfriend, Willie Hart.

Hart, 59, of Yaphank, surrendered on October 15 and was charged with Murder 2nd Degree. Hart will be held overnight at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank and arraigned at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on October 16.