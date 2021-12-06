Winter Coat Drive underway in Setauket Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 6, 2021 0 27 Photo from Three Village Community Trust Held with the support of the Three Village School District, the Three Village Community Trust’s first annual Winter Coat Drive is now underway through Dec. 16. This is a wonderful opportunity for residents to help those in need by dropping off a winter coat at the Trust’s headquarters at the Bruce House, 148 Main Street, Setauket. The Trust encourages community members to simply place their donation of clean winter coats on the front porch. Coats will then be delivered to local families. For more information, call 631-428-6851.