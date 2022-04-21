Winner of TBR News Media Spring Coloring Contest 2022 announced

Winner of TBR News Media Spring Coloring Contest 2022 announced

by -
0 21
1 of 6
By Julia S., age 6, of Setauket
This year's spring coloring contest winner is Julia S. of Setauket!
By Owen M., age 7, of Setauket
By Melanie G., age 4 of Sound Beach
By Matthew S., age 9, of Setauket
Noelle K., age 7, of Mount Sinai
This year’s spring coloring contest winner is Julia S.

Happy Spring! Thanks to all the children who entered this year’s TBR News Media Spring Coloring Contest! We had wonderful submissions, making for some stiff competition. 

Congratulations to Julia S. of Setauket for being this year’s winner! The 6-year-old won four tickets to Theatre Three’s The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, just in time for Spring Break.

Special thanks to Theatre Three for sponsoring our contest! See all the other entries online at www.tbrnewsmedia.com.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 10

0 17

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply