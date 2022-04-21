Winner of TBR News Media Spring Coloring Contest 2022 announced

1 of 6

Happy Spring! Thanks to all the children who entered this year’s TBR News Media Spring Coloring Contest! We had wonderful submissions, making for some stiff competition.

Congratulations to Julia S. of Setauket for being this year’s winner! The 6-year-old won four tickets to Theatre Three’s The Adventures of Peter Rabbit, just in time for Spring Break.

Special thanks to Theatre Three for sponsoring our contest! See all the other entries online at www.tbrnewsmedia.com.